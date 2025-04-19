Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.2% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 694,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,142,000 after acquiring an additional 595,624 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 76,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,340,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

