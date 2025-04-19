Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,263,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $254,876,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,528,000 after buying an additional 1,723,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

