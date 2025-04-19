Top Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares of companies that conduct their business primarily online by selling goods, services, or digital products through internet platforms. These stocks represent firms that leverage digital technology and online marketing strategies to reach consumers globally, often offering high growth potential in rapidly evolving markets while also facing significant competition and regulatory challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $93.17. 21,350,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,797,031. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 7,029,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded up $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,002.12. 412,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $989.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,070.73. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 7,347,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,420,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. GameStop has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 148.95 and a beta of -0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. 839,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Featured Articles