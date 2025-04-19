Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $305,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $130.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average is $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

