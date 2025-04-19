Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.