BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $973.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $954.87 and its 200-day moving average is $891.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.49.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

