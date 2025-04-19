BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 770.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 87,672 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

