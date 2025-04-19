S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.1% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.86.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $462.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.61. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

