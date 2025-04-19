Natixis Invests $27.25 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,251,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $193,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $223.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.37%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

