Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,523,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Walt Disney worth $837,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

