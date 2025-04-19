Capital World Investors Buys 6,216,199 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.89% of Boston Scientific worth $2,492,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after buying an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,762,522,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 832,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $95.08 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

