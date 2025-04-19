Ossiam Has $13.40 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 270.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $231.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.03 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average is $214.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.