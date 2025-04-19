Norinchukin Bank The Has $7.31 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $262.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.62 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.03. The company has a market capitalization of $299.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.