Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Research – April 18th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Air Products and Chemicals, Shell, BP, Energy Transfer, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively involved in the production, development, and distribution of hydrogen fuel and its associated technologies. These companies may focus on areas such as hydrogen production, storage, fuel cells, and the infrastructure needed for hydrogen energy systems. Investors in hydrogen stocks typically look to benefit from the expanding clean energy market and the increasing global focus on reducing reliance on fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. 17,830,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,979,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.90.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.12. 1,726,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.37. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE APD traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $262.88. 2,233,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,003. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $228.48 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $65.01. 4,511,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $28.30. 8,918,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,031. BP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.24. 11,249,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,208,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

CMI traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.37. 624,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.65 and a 200 day moving average of $345.57. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

