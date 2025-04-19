Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

