Ostrum Asset Management Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ostrum Asset Management grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,090. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day moving average is $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

