Edgar Lomax Co. VA Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 569,385 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Cfra Research lifted their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
