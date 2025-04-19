Norinchukin Bank The Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

