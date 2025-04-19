Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,474 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 367,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,653,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $858,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,021,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,078,707 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 2,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,756,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $273,397,000 after buying an additional 557,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of COP opened at $88.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $130.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

