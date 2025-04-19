Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 18,042 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,370,000 after buying an additional 5,653,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,277,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,741,000 after buying an additional 1,292,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.