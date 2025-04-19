Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 6,080 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

