Ecofi Investissements SA Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ecofi Investissements SA boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA’s holdings in American Express were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Argus downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on American Express from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $251.48 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $218.84 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.59. The firm has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

