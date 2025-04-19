Claret Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Claret Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,769,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,429 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,051,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,257,000 after buying an additional 335,409 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.59.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.8 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.