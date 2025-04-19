Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,494 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $283,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $379.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

