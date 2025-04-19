First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,714 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $270,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 75,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,080,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,594,000 after buying an additional 145,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,697,464.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,782 shares of company stock worth $16,785,305. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $746.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

