43 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3,561.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Booking by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in Booking by 404.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,689.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,774.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,278.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.