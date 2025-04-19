PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.58 and last traded at $143.02. Approximately 1,799,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,083,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

