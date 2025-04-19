Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 3rd

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Zoetis has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

ZTS stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a 200-day moving average of $169.96. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 180.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.