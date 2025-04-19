Natixis Acquires 98,809 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 259.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,809 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $47,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $281.37 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

