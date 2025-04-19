KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in KLA were worth $42,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in KLA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Down 1.2 %

KLAC opened at $634.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $695.14 and a 200-day moving average of $690.92. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.11.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

