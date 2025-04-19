Natixis Has $37.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 172.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Boeing were worth $37,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.95.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.