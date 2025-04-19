Ossiam Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ossiam decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,676 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

DLTR opened at $79.14 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

