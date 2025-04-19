Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 151.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AON were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AON by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,582,000 after acquiring an additional 960,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5,877.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 1.5 %

AON opened at $367.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.29.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.