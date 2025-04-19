Dnca Finance Buys 31,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dnca Finance grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 317.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $111,470,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.05.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,756. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

