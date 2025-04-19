Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.90.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

