CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $39,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,574,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018,438 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,730,000 after buying an additional 4,173,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.0 %

CVS opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

