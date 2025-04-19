Elevatus Welath Management Has $377,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elevatus Welath Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

HON stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

