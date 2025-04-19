Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of V stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $611.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

