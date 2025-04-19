Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PSA opened at $295.75 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.08.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

