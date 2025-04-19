Commerce Bank Buys 1,051 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $443.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.54 and its 200 day moving average is $501.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

