BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $28 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,818,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 133,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 100,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,944 shares of company stock valued at $56,944,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

