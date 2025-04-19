Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 2.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $23,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 11.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,389,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BN opened at $49.70 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

