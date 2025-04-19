First Washington CORP Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Washington CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $443.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.06. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

