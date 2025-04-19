First Washington CORP Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 566,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,918 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 2.0% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.4 %

F opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

