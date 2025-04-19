Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.05. 1,060,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,342,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $894,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $198,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

