GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for 3.1% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $448.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $322.81 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $132.11 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

