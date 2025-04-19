Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,825 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $590.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.79.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

