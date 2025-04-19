Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 626,188 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $53,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,982,000 after buying an additional 888,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,875,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,207,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $859,097,000 after purchasing an additional 175,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

