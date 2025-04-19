T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $901,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $262.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.62 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.54 and a 200-day moving average of $239.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

