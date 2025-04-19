Capital International Inc. CA Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $37,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

